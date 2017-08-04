Man charged in injury accident

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that left a woman injured and a man charged in Putnam County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on State Route 65 near the intersection of Road 7-D.

Police said Diego Salas Perez of Ottawa went left of center in a Dodge Caliber and hit a Honda CRV driven by Lauren Massey of Ottawa.

Police said Perez then fled the scene of the crash on foot. Police found him near a residence in the area.

Perez was charged with operating a vehicle without a license, failure to control and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Massey sustained minor injuries and was taken to St. Rita's Ambulatory Care Center.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

