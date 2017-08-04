Outhouse race highlights Thursday's Wood County Fair events

Manitou Springs, Colorado has the coffin race. Kona, Hawaii has the underpants race.

In Wood County, there is outhouse race.

Usually when you hear outhouse and race in the same sentence, it is a sprint to the outhouse. For this event, the goal is not to go number 1, but be number 1.

Each "outhouse" has a name. One of the outhouses is called 'No Depends Needed.'

Another calls their "vehicle" as the Exploders, whose motto is, "We may be number two, but we're always number one."

Some of the other names included the Hot Box and Sewer Sausage.

In the end, the Exploders won out the competition.

