Family impacted by distracted driving urges others to put down the phone

Some call it an epidemic, killing their loved ones. Yet driving down the road, you can still find drivers on their phones or distracted behind the wheel.

Eleven teens die every day while texting. Experts say it's much bigger than that.

For one local family it hits too close to home.

"Don't just take it for gr anted,” said David Peterson. “'Oh it's not going to happen to me,' because it happens to everybody."

Jean and David Peterson lost their 17-year-old daughter Brook, a senior at Bowling Green High School, to a distracted driving accident nearly nine years ago.

"That is the biggest, stressful, heart wrenching day, you could ever imagine,” explained Jean Peterson, Brook’s mom. “You know you go from it being a beautiful sunny morning to oh my God, that's my daughter she's not talking to me, they are putting tubes in her."

They say her car flipped three times just seven miles from their home. Now they work together to educate others on distracting driving and prevent it in Brook's honor.

"If we can save one life that's what, you know were here just to try to educate and help others and hopefully no one will have to go through what we did," said David, Brook’s dad.

They shared their story during Distracted Driving Awareness Day at the Wood County Fair. Safe Communities of Wood County brought their driving simulator to give hands-on experience to fair-goers.

Ohio State Troopers say distracted driving is something they are cracking down on.

"We ask the motoring public to take their time, set up something where you don't have all those distractions inside their vehicle," said Lt. Angel Burgos, Bowling Green Post Commander for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Even now, nearly nine years later, the Peterson's still carry the burden of Brook's death.

They say their healing comes from knowing she saved three additional lives through organ donation and their work to end distracted driving in the future.

If you want to learn more about distracted driving or get behind the wheel of the distracted or impaired driving simulator for yourself, Safe Communities of Wood County will be at the fair until Saturday night.

You can find them in the Fraternal Order of Police Building near the Jr. Fair Building inside the Wood County Fairgrounds.

