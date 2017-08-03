Falcons hope to continue 2016's late-season improvement

Bowling Green suffered through a tough season in 2016.

After a 77-10 thumping at the hands of Ohio State, the Falcons only won one game until the month of November. But they ended their season on a strong note with consecutive victories over Akron, Kent State and Buffalo.

Coach Mike Jinks is in his second years and says his team is more comfortable with the system he put into place.

Jinks also says quarterback James Morgan has become the undisputed leader of the offense.

“James is a lot more confident this year, and the team is more confident of him," Coach Jinks said.

Morgan believes his team can improve on last year's playoff season.

”I feel like everybody’s taken that next step, like getting little details down. The stuff we did last year, now we know why we’re doing it," Morgan said. "We can execute it better. I feel pretty good.”

However, Jinks says there is still work to be done.

"He’s gotten good control over the everything. Today. the defense got the better of him forcing mistakes," Jinks said. "We’ve got to get this fixed moving forward.”

