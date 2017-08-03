Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center hoping to hold bullies accountable

There is no specific charge for bullying, but that does not stop prosecutors from coming after bullies.

Usually, the prosecutor's office will charge a bully with assault or menacing. However, bullying cases are tough to prove and can take a long time to form a solid case.

"There has got to be a lot of investigation that needs to be done," said juvenile prosecuting attorney Lori Olender. "Its not an easy thing. It's not like a murder where you pull the trigger and you have a murderer."

But the Lucas County Prosecutors Office is willing to put in that work especially with a rise of bullying cases in the community.

"A case like [Luken Boyle] comes along, I'm going to do my best too," Olender said. "And I think the court will be on the same page. Lets not let this go this time."

The main reason why Olender wants to charge the bullies is to stop their actions from continuing to other vulnerable kids.

"If we don't get them in a program, they will more then likely commit the act again," Olender said.

The Juvenile Justice Center is looking to start a bully diversion program that would specialize in rehabilitating accused bullies through classes and stories from guest speakers who were victimized.

