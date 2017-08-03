Mayoral election could delay Finance Director appointment

It is only 40 days until the primary election for Toledo's new mayor.

Mayoral candidate and current mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is running against two top candidates who are taking the resignation of George Sarantou as an opportunity to say the 22nd floor at One Government Center needs new leadership.

Commissioner of Accounts Peter Rancatore is stepping in as the acting director of finance for the City of Toledo.

Law director Adam Loukx said Rancatore will carry out the day to day operations of the department, like signing checks.

While Mayor Hicks-Hudson is running again, her two top challengers are using this situation as a platform for the need for a change in leadership.

"Cosmetic changes at the staff level I suppose are okay but it's too little too late,” said Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County Treasurer and Toledo mayoral candidate. “No amount of cosmetic changes at the staff level make up for the need for leadership. Leadership starts at the top. That's what city hall has lacked."

"I've said since day one that my main task would be to readjust finance, neighborhoods and HR,” said Tom Waniewski, Toledo City Councilman and Toledo Mayoral Candidate. “And we will readjust those by talent acquisitions and management to make sure that the operations are being run smoothly."

Law Director Adam Loukx said Sarantou's resignation will make the hiring of a permanent director a challenge.

"I think the timing to make a permanent fill could be complicated by the timing of the election from the standpoint of a candidate I think you're looking at a pool of people who are going to be pretty sharp people," Loukx said.

A sharp group of people who will know the Director of Finance is an at-will position appointed by the mayor. Loukx says any out-of-town applicants may hesitate to take the job before November 7.

"I would be surprised if any person looking at this as a permanent position wouldn't say what about the election cycle coming up,” Loukx said. “If they didn’t ask that frankly I would kind of wonder about them."

Loukx said the management of taxpayer money is always a top concern and filling this position will be an important job for whoever is mayor.

