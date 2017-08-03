Sitting in back seat without safety belt could prove deadly

Although you may think sitting in the backseat without a seat belt is safer, 28 people died last year sitting in the back seat while not wearing a seat belt.

“It’s just as critical. When you’re not wearing a seat belt in the back seat, you’re a projectile,” said First Lt. Kevin Cuevas of the Michigan State Police. “If you’re hit head on the likelihood of hurting the people in front of you goes up significantly causing their injury or death. Also, if a vehicle rolls over, your likelihood of being ejected goes up.”

Shockingly enough, you are not even required to wear a seat belt in the backseat in both Ohio and Michigan. And it’s not just you that needs to be buckled up.

Anything you have in the backseat needs to be secured just in case you get into a serious crash.

"If you have unsecure items inside your vehicle and they’re either on the floor or on the seat, those things can hurt you," said Lt. Cuevas. "So you’ve got to make sure you collect them and put them in the trunk. Those should not be in the passenger compartment of the car,” said Cuevas.

