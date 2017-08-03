Some of Ohio's most dangerous inmates coming to TCI

Level 4 inmates are considered the most dangerous of them all. Whether neighbors knew it or not, there are already Level 4 inmates housed at the Toledo Correctional Institution.

It is expected up to 96 more Level 4 inmates will be heading to TCI soon.

"It was designed from day one to be from level 1 to level 4, with level 4 being the worst prisoners,” said Toledo City Councilman Kurt Young.

Ryan Jones, the president of the Correction’s Officers Union, says the prisoners the Department of Corrections would be bringing have already had disciplinary issues in the system. However, Jones is confident in their security.

Jones says TCI is housing a broad spectrum of offenders from inmates who didn't pay their child support to double murderers.

This is something that makes neighbors nervous.

"Kids like to explore, what if they are climbing the fences?” said Melanie Yarrito, lives behind TCI. Yarrito says the area has been safe, but she's heard of things happening at prisons across the state.

"Level 1 and 2 prisoners have escaped, you know, what's going to happen when they do?,” said Yarrito.

Less than a year ago, the Department of Corrections began talks of moving death road inmates to TCI. However, Councilman Young says that plan is on hold.

"In the meantime though, they had shuffled out inmates from Toledo Correctional to get ready for the 120 or so death row inmates," Councilman Young said. "So we knew something would be reshuffled out of this whole thing.”

He says TCI has been great about hearing neighbors’ concerns, and he expects that will continue.

There is no time table set for the transfer.

