Senior citizens compete in national softball tournament in Sylvania

There’s a special senior softball tournament this weekend at Pacesetter Park in Sylvania.

All the players are in their sixties, seventies and even their eighties.

The players can remember the Golden Age of Baseball, when legends like Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams were seen as larger than life figures. The passion that gripped the country then has never left these players.

“All my life I play ball. All my life I play ball. That’s why I came to play on this team,” said 85-year-old Jorge Carmouze.

The men belong to the Softball Players Association. Even though they are older, they are just as competitive as their younger players.

“I’ve pitched as high as eight ballgames in four days," said 80-year-old Bob Bartholomew. "I’m still very fortunate I can do that.”

Forty four teams from across the Midwest are competing in the Great Lakes National Invitational Tournament. Players say they are motivated by mental adrenaline.

Physically, it’s all about stamina.

“The more softball we play, the younger we get,” says 81-year-old Glenn Becchetti.

“Keep moving. Do your exercise. Think positive," added 82-year-old John Tracey.

The next stop for the tournament winners will be Dalton, Georgia, site of what’s considered the SFA World Series.

The players want to remind their fellow seniors that age is just a number.

“Who’s getting older? We’re not getting older," Jim Burnett said with a laugh. "We’re just getting better.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.