Local immigrants react to reform proposal

Immigration reform is one of the issues taking a high precedence in Washington.

President Donald Trump spoke in support of a plan that would slash legal immigration in half and create a "merit-based" system.

Mariam Gear and Joumana Bazzy work at Middle East Market in West Toledo. They are both immigr ants and both happy to be here in America.

"My dad came here so we had better education and more opportunities, which you don't have back there," Gear said.

Both women are paying close attention to immigration talks in Washington.

Bazzy says she's concerned about a plan to cut the legal immigr ants in half over a decade and move to a system that would put a greater emphasis on the job skills of foreigners over their ties to family in the United States.

"I think this would negatively impact our country. Immigr ants like myself make up a lot of the work force in America," says Bazzy.

Meanwhile Gear says she's torn about the proposal.

"There's good and bad everywhere. This is a country for opportunity," Gear said. "I think everyone should have that chance. At the same time, I think we should put a limit on some thing."

William Meyer has been an immigration attorney for 40 years. He says he doesn't think this plan will pass, but does think the immigration system needs to be reformed. He points to policy in Canada.

"Uses family relations as a factor to determine whether or not you're admissible as an immigr ant, but it also throws in education, talents and funds that you also have available to invest," Meyer said. "I favor that coming into the equation."

Meyer fears slashing the amount of immigr ants into the United States is simply a xenophobic policy.

