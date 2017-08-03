UT med students receive white lab coats

The next group of the future doctors at the University of Toledo received their white lab coats Wednesday before starting their medical school journey.

The class of 175 students were only a portion of the thousands of students taking their first steps in a nationwide ceremony.

Student Lanre Aboderin says this moment is a long time coming.

"It's something I've been working on for a really long time," Aboderin said. "And it was great to share this experience with those that have supported me along the way, along with my classmates as well. So I'm excited."

The students begin their first year Tuesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.