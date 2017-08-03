Tiffin Library reopens after renovations

A renovation project with a price tag of more than $600,000 is now complete in Seneca County. The best part is the tax payers did not pay for a time.

After two-and-a-half years of planning and eight weeks of construction, the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library is now re-opened after a full interior renovation.

The new layout of the library showcases a more open environment with lowered shelves. The seating and desks have been modernized and even the tables have been upgraded to be smartphone and laptop friendly.

Donations from the community helped pay for more than two-thirds of the project.

The library held an open house with tours and live music to celebrate its reopening.

Those that visited the library say they are impressed with the changes. Library director Matthew Ross agrees.

"A lot of people who can't believe how quiet it is since we took out the tile floors and put carpeting in, or were not aware that we really had this much space in the building," Ross said. "So it's a lot more open."

The library is operating under its summer hours.

