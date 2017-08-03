Mental Health Levy replacement proposed in Seneca and Wyandot Counties

An important levy will likely be on the ballot for voters in both Wyandot and Seneca Counties to support the area mental health board.

The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot Counties not only want to, but need to put a new levy on the November ballot to continue the work they have been doing for the last nine years.

The voters of both Wyandot County and Seneca County approved the mental health board levy in 2008 and voted for its renewal in 2012. But a legal procedural issue with the state department of taxation will not allow the levy to go for renewal again in 2018.

So the board has proposed a new level for this year that if approved would cancel and replace the existing levy.

In Seneca the new level will be down from .8 mills to .7. In Wyandot, it would d rop from .8 to .6

Mircea Handru, executive director of the health board, says the levy money generates 50 percent of the agency's operating budget.

"The opiate epidemic is huge in our community but as well as mental health, suicide education and prevention, services for first responders are critical," Handru said. We provide services to juvenile detention centers, and many local schools in our counties."

Handru says the board will begin an educational campaign this month on the new levy.

