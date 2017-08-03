Teen's suicide inspires others to help identify peers considering suicide

Luken Boyle's suicide touched hundreds of people in the Toledo-area, raising even more awareness to the effects of cyber-bullying and the importance of suicide prevention.

Students from schools across northwest Ohio gathered Wednesday to receive training as student ambassadors. Those students will help others in their school get counseling if they are considering suicide.

"Its sad because it takes us losing someone to know these efforts have been going on in our community all along," said Danielle Cisterino-Hajdu of ProMedica Teen Pep.

The student ambassadors are the latest soldiers joining the fight to prevent teen suicide.

"What's happening today is really special to have students in on this fight," Cisterino-Hajdu said. "And with adolescents, they look to each other more than half of the time. They will look to each other. So having those trained support systems in the population is vital."

Many of the students getting that training say they want to be examples for their peers. Many of them considered suicide or were bullied themselves. They want their peers to know things will get better.

"I went through stuff like this myself, and I want to make sure I am there for others dealing with it," said student ambassador Julia Rybarczayk.

Luken Boyle's death hit a chord with those in this room. But it is also giving them more of a reason and a stronger devotion to go out and save lives.

If you think your child is being bullied or considering suicide, contact the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

