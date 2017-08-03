Napoleon returns 20 seniors with eyes on playoffs

Napoleon went 5-5 in 2016. But there is plenty of reason to believe 2017 will be better.

They begin the season with 20 seniors and a massive offensive line.

“When you look at our guys and you see what they’ve done in the weight room and how cohesive they’ve become on and off the field, there’s good reason for optimism here at Napoleon,” said head coach Tory Strock.

Tory Strock’s son, Gr ant, will be entering his senior year of high school. At 6’1”, 205 pounds, he has earned the starting quarterback job for the Wildcats.

“We’re (a) really tight group,” Grant Strock said. “The last couple of years our seniors have gone out without making the playoffs being 5-5, 6-4. We think it would be very cool, for the first time in three years, to make the playoffs and do something in the playoffs.”

The offensive line is massive and they return a ton of experience. They will no doubt be one of the top units in the NLL.

“We’re very close,” senior offensive Lineman Caleb Lyons. “When we’re outside of practice and when we hang out, we’re always talking about the season and how special it’s going to be.”

“We try to convey to the lineman how important they are. That’s where games are won and lost. We have several guys returning up there and you can really tell here in the early going that they’re starting to really gel," Coach Strock said. "Our offensive line coaches are doing a great job of teaching. They’re spending more time in the meeting room and so they’re starting to understand the big picture. Not just say what their assignment is on this play of that play. They’re understanding the big picture and the why behind it.”

Napoleon opens with their traditional River Rock Rivalry showdown with Defiance on August 24th.

