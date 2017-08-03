Toledo's new Acting Director of Finance announced

The city of Toledo's Law Director confirms Peter Rancatore is now the Acting Director of Finance. The appointment follows the resignation of George Sarantou Wednesday.

Law Director Adam Loukx said Rancatore is currently the commissioner of accounts at the City of Toledo.

Rancatore will be the acting Director of Finance until a new director is appointed.

Sarantou's resignation comes in the wake of the city discovering more than $8 million dollars in the budget.

WTOL 11's Malena Caruso will have more on the change in position tonight at 5 and 6.

