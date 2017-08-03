One dead, two injured after minivan collides with cement truck in west Toledo

One person is dead and two others critically injured in a bad crash on Thursday afternoon in west Toledo.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. at Sylvania Avenue near Hazelhurst.

According to police, Vincente Keivens, 20, of Toledo was driving a 1989 Dodge Caravan east on Sylvania when he tried to turn left and collided with a cement truck being driven by Gary Nissen, 59, of Curtice that was going in the opposite direction.

Keivens' van was pushed into a utility pole.

One of Keiven's passengers, 19-year-old Tiffany Koren was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident..

Keivens and his other passenger, 1-year-old Giovanni Keivens, were transported to Toledo Hospital with unknown injuries.

