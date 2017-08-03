Former Steelers player, Toledo grad to help coach Anthony Wayne

A familiar face will be helping out Anthony Wayne High School this up-coming football season.

Toledo Rockets hall-of-famer Bruce Gradkowski, a Pittsburgh native, has settled in northwest Ohio to become an assistant coach for the Generals.

Gradkowski played quarterback for the Rockets during his time in college.

Gradkowski also spent 11 seasons in the NFL

He most recently played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gradkowski will serve as the volunteer assistant coach for the quarterbacks and offensive players.

