Drunk driver arrested for hitting, damaging buildings

TECUMSEH, MI (WTOL) -

Tecumseh police have arrested a driver for damaging street-scape and buildings Wednesday night.

Police say an officer spotted someone speeding down M-50 near Pearl Street around 11 p.m. 

Before the officer could pull the driver over, the driver struck a curb, went into both lanes of traffic and hit a tree, bench and fire hydrant.

Police say the vehicle then continued across the sidewalk into two buildings, significantly damaging their fronts. 

The driver was uninjured but sent to Herrick ER for an evaluation and a blood draw. 

Police then took the driver to Lenawee County Jail and arrested them for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

