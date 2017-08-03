Drunk driver arrested for hitting, damaging buildings

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Tecumseh police have arrested a driver for damaging street-scape and buildings Wednesday night.

Police say an officer spotted someone speeding down M-50 near Pearl Street around 11 p.m.

Before the officer could pull the driver over, the driver struck a curb, went into both lanes of traffic and hit a tree, bench and fire hydrant.

Police say the vehicle then continued across the sidewalk into two buildings, significantly damaging their fronts.

The driver was uninjured but sent to Herrick ER for an evaluation and a blood draw.

Police then took the driver to Lenawee County Jail and arrested them for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.