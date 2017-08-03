Third victim identified in Thursday's Ottawa County crash

Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Ottawa County.

The crash occurred on County Road 17 and Mud Creek Road near Oak Harbor in Salem Township around 11 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kenneth Baker, 47, was driving his Dodge Ram eastbound on Oak Harbor Southeast.

Cora Roob, 19, was driving her Nissan Altima northbound on Muddy Creek North Road, along with two passengers including 18-year-old Barbara J. Redfern and 19-year-old Joshua Coy, of Genoa. After stopping at a stop sign, the Nissan pulled out in the path of Baker's Ram.

Roob was pronounced dead at the scene.

Redfern and Coy were taken to Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton with life-threatening injuries. Both later died at the hospital.

Baker was not injured.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seat belts.

Troopers found marijuana in the Nissan, but have not determined if it contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

