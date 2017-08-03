No charges filed against subject accused in Campus Polleyes brea - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No charges filed against subject accused in Campus Polleyes break-in

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Bowling Green police decided not file charges against a man they believed was involved in a break-in at Campus Polleyes early Thursday morning. 

Police say the incident took place at the restaurant on East Court Street around 1 a.m. 

After an interview with the subject, police decided not to file charges against the subject.

