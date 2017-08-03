Police searching for 3 missing teens

The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office is searching for three teens that went missing on July 13.

Police say they are suspected to be runaways from the Upper Sandusky area and were last seen on that date around 10 p.m.

Carmen Holloway and her brother Adrian Holloway were both reported missing.

Carmen,14, is around 6' tall and weighs 120 pounds with dark hair and hazel eyes.

Adrian, 12, is 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe that Carmen took Adrian with her.

The two are also suspected to be with Dylan Kincade. Dylan, 19, is 5'6" and weighs 125 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office at 419-294-2362.

