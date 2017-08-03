OSHP troopers hold distracted driving event at Wood Co. Fair

There are many distractions when you're behind the wheel of your car, whether it's having a conversation, turning on the radio or answering a call.

Law enforcement has not given up their fight to end distracted driving and their crackdown of those texting and driving.

Officials especially want to focus on this issue on Thursday, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Day.

"We want to get the awareness out that distractions that are in the car can be avoided. Simply put your phone down, try not to eat, try not to be distracted by anybody in your car. Focus on driving when you're supposed to be driving," said Sgt. Shawn Fosgate of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers will be at the Wood County Fair to offer information in an effort to end distracted driving on Thursday.

This is in memory to Brook Peterson, a Bowling Green High School student who died in a distracted driving crash.

Sgt. Fosgate said parents can play a role in their children's safety by teaching them that distracted driving is extremely dangerous.

"Just checking a text, for example, traveling at 55 miles-per-hour. It takes four-and-a-half seconds on averages to check a text. You clear the distance of a football field just checking a text. So just imagine that distance that you're covering and everything that could happen in that distance," said Sgt. Fosgate.

The troopers will be at the Wood County fair from noon to 8 p.m.

Brook Peterson's mother and father will also be speaking about distracted driving at the event.

