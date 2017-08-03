Man accused of murdering 73-year-old faces new charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of murdering 73-year-old faces new charges

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man accused of murdering an elderly man faces new charges in court Thursday. 

Michael Smoot is now facing a charge of tampering with evidence.

Smoot is already accused of murdering 73-year-old Walter Sites in west Toledo last month.

Smoot is being held on a $2,150,000 bond. 

He will appear in court on his pretrial date of Sept. 12 and on Sept 25 for his trial. 

An autopsy revealed that Sites was beaten to death.

