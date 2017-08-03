Police: Baby delivered safely after pregnant teen shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a baby was delivered safely after a pregnant teen was accidentally shot in the stomach.

Authorities say the 16-year-old was seven months pregnant when she was shot Wednesday morning in Columbus. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the baby was delivered.

Police say both the newborn and mother are expected to survive.

Investigators say the girl was shot by an 18-year-old man, who now faces a felony gun charge.

