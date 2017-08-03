Ohio man spit on Florida police officers on way to jail

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - An Ohio man ended up in a "spit hood mask" after spitting on two Florida police officers who were taking him to jail.

A police report says 30-year-old Joshua McLaughlin of Columbus, Ohio, continued to scream and bang his head on the police cruiser's window following his July 28 arrest at a Key West resort.

News outlets report police went to the resort after calls about a fighting couple. The police report says McLaughlin was cursing his partner as police officers talked to him. McLaughlin refused officer's commands to stop so he was placed in handcuffs.

The report says McLaughlin then spit in the officers' faces.

A check of his record found an active warrant in Ohio on drug and stolen property charges.

Records don't list an attorney.

