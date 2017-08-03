Suspect arrested in deadly Sandusky shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect arrested in deadly Sandusky shooting

Sandusky police arrested a suspect Friday they believe to be responsible for the shooting death of a man in Sandusky.

Police say the shooting that killed 46-year-old Anthony Pearson occurred around 11 p.m on the 2100 block of Parkview Boulevard in the neighborhood of MacArthur Park near Sandusky High School.

Police say they found Pearson's body inside a parked truck.

Sandusky police arrested 30-year-old Joel Miles Friday. He is charged with murder.

