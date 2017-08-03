Motorcycle crash seriously injures man

A motorcycle crash leaves one seriously injured late Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on Broadway and Williams Streets in south Toledo just before midnight.

Police say the biker was riding along with multiple other motorcycles when he hit a curb and lost control of his motorcycle.

The man was thrown from his bike and suffered a major head injury.

He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

A friend at the scene said the man was not wearing a helmet and that he was unconscious at the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.