Southview hopes to turn program around toward success

Jim Mayzes has seen much success in his 23 seasons at Southview, including a state championship in 2008. Yet in his last two years, Southview only won two games.

In his 24th year, Mayzes is hoping to turn his program around.

“Well they’re a year stronger, a year smarter, more confident," Mayzes said. "And that tends to make for a better football team.”

The Cougars started as many as seven sophomores last year on both sides of the ball, including at the quarterback position.

Now they are well-season juniors.

Braden Schmidt has developed into a reliable quarterback and leader. Defensive lineman Tyler Joseph is a strong, athletic presence on the field.

Senior wideout Zech Miller, who made the All-NLL team a year ago, is poised to lead his time to success.

“When you’ve been at the varsity level so long, you know what top expect," Miller said. "You know what the other teams are doing. You’ve played them before."

Southview opens their season at Millington, Michigan.

