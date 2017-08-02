Whitmer alum hoping to secure roster spot on Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are in full swing of their 2017 training camp.

For one Toledo-born, it only took two days for him to get notice.

Whitmer grad Storm Norton is already taking first team reps at left tackle. But the former Toledo Rocket is not getting caught up in all the hype.

Instead he’s just focused on learning the playbook, putting in the work and staying consistent.

“It feels good just to be out here running around,” Norton said. “I’m just trying to get the new system under my belt and trying to get as many reps as possible to perfect my craft.”

As for the biggest learning curve from college to the pros, Norton says it has more to do with lifestyle than anything.

“Just being accountable really,” Norton said. “In college you have to worry about school and all that stuff, and here it’s football 24/7. Your mind has got to be right all the time and you just got to be on top of your game at all times.”

While Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell is taking notice, Norton says he’s not concerned with which team he’s taking reps with, as long as they’re quality reps,

“Coach really calls it a reps chart, not a depth chart,” Norton said. “So we just come out here and try to get as many reps as possible. I’m still trying to learn that playbook as good as I can, and just try to go from there.”

Caldwell quick to remind everyone that it’s still early, but he likes what he’s seen so far from Norton.

“You can’t make a whole lot of what you see sometimes because of injuries and where we are, but I can tell you this about him, he’s smart, he works at it, he’s getting better,” Caldwell said. “We got a few bumps and bruises here and there, so we got some guys that are getting familiar with what we’re doing, but Storm’s doing well.”

Norton adds that he can’t believe how fast the time has gone.

He remembered it was only a year ago he was thinking about how he was getting ready for his senior year at Toledo, and now he’s getting ready for his rookie season with the Lions.

“It’s just really living out the dream,” Norton said. “This is something that little kids talk about when they’re throwing the football around in the front yard and stuff like that. They want to be with some of the best players in the world, and this is definitely the cream of the crop.”

