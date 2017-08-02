Ohio ranks as state with highest overall student loan debt

A study conducted by WalletHub found Ohio has the highest amount of student debt in the country.

According to WalletHub, student loans make up the largest debt in American households. That debt continues to grow yearly.

WalletHub says Americans owe about $1.34 trillion in student loans, an increase of $34 billion since the end of 2016.

WalletHub used 10 measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities to compile their rankings.

Ohio ranked third overall in indebtedness and 20th in "grant and student work opportunities."

Michigan ranked seventh in the overall poll.

Hawaii had the best ranked according to the study.

