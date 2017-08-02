St. John's hoping to make first playoff run since 2010

Larry McDaniel is the new coach of St. John's Jesuit.

He spent much of his career at the college level and that's the experience he wants to bring to the Titans.

“It’s really no different. You know football is football, this is what we’re supposed to be doing," Coach McDaniel said.

St. John's has not made a playoff appearance since 2010, but there is potential for a playoff run this year.

Dallas Gant, a recruit of the Ohio State Buckeyes, is the anchor of a strong defense and the leader on the field.

"We love the change, it’s very intense out here," Gant said. "Everybody goes hard, coaches push us to the extreme very well."

On the other side of the ball, Austin Beier stars in a solid offensive line. The Minnesota commit says he put a lot effort in the off-season to be even stronger this year.

“It’s what’s expected of me," Beier said. "I gotta lead the team, make it to the playoffs, beat our rivals like St. Francis and Central Catholic. I gotta bring my A game every time for that.“

The Titans open their 2017 campaign across the border at Bedford.

