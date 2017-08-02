Councilman Riley says city council needs to invest in filling potholes

A stretch of road on Bacroft from St. Francis High School to Secor Road is littered with potholes.

There is construction happening from St. Francis to the University of Toledo.

City Councilman Tyrone Riley says filling potholes should be a part of that project. He says filling the potholes is just patchwork and the city needs to spend the money doing it the right way.

"I'm hoping that they would just leave government center travel down Bancroft from Downtown to the University of Toledo and see firsthand what the residents and motorists deal with everyday," Councilman Riley said, "And I think that way, hopefully, that will inspire them to support this legislation."

The $2.5 million needed for the patchwork would come out of the Street, Construction, Maintenance and Repair fund.

