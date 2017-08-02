Terra State offers meals to students at Fremont's School of Hope

Terra State Community College, along with Fremont's School of Hope, will provide school lunches for 26 students during the 2017-2018 school year.

“We will be providing lunches for approximately twenty-six students,” said John Bermudez, Manager of Dining Service for Terra State. ”The school is part of the National School Lunch Program which has strict guidelines that we have to follow.”

Terra State first registered with the Ohio Department of Agriculture and passed a required inspection.

“We are providing a drop off service,” Amber Sidoto, Dining Service Coordinator said. “We will prepare the lunches and deliver them to the School of Hope. They will, in turn, handle all of the serving.”

The students will have a range of items including pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, meatball subs, taco salads, chicken chunks and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Terra State Dining Services says they will offer their meals to other organizations including day care centers and nursing homes. Interested organizations are encouraged to call John Bermudez at 419-559-4113 or e-mail jbermudez01@terra.edu.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.