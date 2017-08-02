TMACOG meets with state legislators to discuss issues in Toledo area

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments(TMACOG) met with state legislators from Ohio and Michigan Wednesday to discuss problems facing local townships, municipalities and school districts.

Legislators listened as members if TMACOG voiced their concerns and asked questions about important issues within the community.

Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada says this dialogue is a vital part in helping the community.

"It's important to continue to discuss issues so that we can know locally what the state is doing," Contrada said. "And we can also tell the state what our successes and challenges are."

A major concern addressed at the meeting was the scarcity of local government funding.

"We've lost most of our government funds," said Craig Stough, chairman of TMACOG. "The pressure is on the local governments losing income and revenue."

While funding was a major topic, the counties in the Toledo Metropolitan area all agreed Lake Erie is still a top concern.

"We agreed that if we were to ask a single question today of our legislatures, it would be the health of Lake Erie and what is the progress on the 40 percent reduction," Contrada said.

These annual summer Caucus meetings are in place to create dialogue between local and state governments to discuss the successes and challenges for problems in the area.

