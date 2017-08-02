Fulton Co. deputy shooting suspect makes first court appearance

The Toledo man accused of shooting a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy made his first appearance in a courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Jeshua Gilmore, 18, appeared before the Judge Colin McQuade via a video camera from CCNO.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says Gilmore shot Deputy Jeremy Simon twice Monday night while attempting to escape capture.

He already had a felony warrant out for his arrest before the shooting incident. On Tuesday, Gilmore was charged with three additional felonies, including attempted aggravated murder, fleeing and eluding and weapons under disability.

If convicted of all three charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Judge McQuade set a $1 million bond with no 10 percent option. His next court appearance will be August 10 at 10 a.m.

Gilmore's co-defendant Skye Thibodeaux, who initially fled with Gilmore, was also arraigned. She faces charges of misdemeanor obstructing official business.

Meanwhile, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Simon was released for the hospital Tuesday night after a short surgical procedure.

Gilmore is also being charged with two counts of felonious assault, assaulting a police dog, grand theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.

