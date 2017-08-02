United Way to give away backpacks full of supplies to kids in need

The United Way kicked off an effort Wednesday at the Huntington Center to help thousands of kids across northwest Ohio.

More than one thousand volunteers helped fill backpacks with necessary school supplies for children in need.

This is the second year the United Way put on the event. This year, the organization hopes to exceed its goal of 5,000 backpacks.

"It's really important for the kids to be able to go to school care free," said Emily Avery of the United Way, "to be able to learn what they need to learn and have a good year."

If your child needs one of these backpacks, contact the United Way by calling 211.

