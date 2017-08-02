County administrator, wife of pastor accused of sex crimes placed on indefinite leave

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The wife of a Toledo pastor accused of sex crimes against children has been placed on indefinite leave from her job as county administrator.

Laura Lloyd-Jenkins had previously been on an unpaid disciplinary suspension for failure of good behavior in her duties, according to Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Lloyd-Jenkins will now be placed on paid administrative leave indefinitely.

Lloyd-Jenkins had already resigned from her post at Lucas County Children's Services after lying about her knowledge of child sex trafficking crimes being preformed by her husband.

Lloyd-Jenkins is married to Cordell Jenkins, who is accused of paying a 17-year-old girl for sex.

RELATED: Toledo pastors in court for bond hearings

Lloyd-Jenkins allegedly confronted her husband after cell phone evidence was shown to her about racy text messages with the girl.

Jenkins' father also testified in court that Lloyd-Jenkins called and texted him, warning him about the charges ahead of the arrest.

Cell phone records show the call and text messages between the two.

Leaders at Lucas County Children Services said that this is a violation of policy, but since Lloyd-Jenkins was appointed by county commissioners, they are the ones that will need to handle the situation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.