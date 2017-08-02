County administrator, wife of pastor accused of sex crimes place - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

County administrator, wife of pastor accused of sex crimes placed on indefinite leave

The wife of a Toledo pastor accused of sex crimes against children has been placed on indefinite leave from her job as county administrator. 

Laura Lloyd-Jenkins had previously been on an unpaid disciplinary suspension for failure of good behavior in her duties, according to Commissioner Pete Gerken. 

Lloyd-Jenkins will now be placed on paid administrative leave indefinitely. 

Lloyd-Jenkins had already resigned from her post at Lucas County Children's Services after lying about her knowledge of child sex trafficking crimes being preformed by her husband.

Lloyd-Jenkins is married to Cordell Jenkins, who is accused of paying a 17-year-old girl for sex.

Lloyd-Jenkins allegedly confronted her husband after cell phone evidence was shown to her about racy text messages with the girl.

Jenkins' father also testified in court that Lloyd-Jenkins called and texted him, warning him about the charges ahead of the arrest.

Cell phone records show the call and text messages between the two. 

Leaders at Lucas County Children Services said that this is a violation of policy, but since Lloyd-Jenkins was appointed by county commissioners, they are the ones that will need to handle the situation. 

