Ohio Environmental Council discusses toxic algae, drinking water

Three years ago, residents were unable to drink, cook, bathe or contact the water. Right now the water is safe to drink and some are hoping to keep it that way far into the future.

The memory of August 2, 2014 rings loud for most. Many can remember what they were doing when you found out about the water crisis.

Those stories are what the Ohio Environmental Council were listening to Wednesday in hopes of sparking change for the future.

"I think that it's important for Toledoans to speak up and really be a voice," said Nick Mandros, Northwest Ohio regional coordinator for the Ohio Environmental Council. "We don't want this to be an issue that comes back every single year depending on the weather."

Several came to the Ohio Environmental Council's town hall to discuss the toxic algae threat to Toledo's water on the anniversary of the water crisis of 2014.

"All the signs show that really this runoff from these large farms is the biggest problem," explained Kristy Meyer, vice president of policy for the Ohio Environmental Council. "We have regulations on the waste water treatment plants, and yes they are part of the problem and septic tanks, but really it's unregulated farming practices."

The forecast for this year shows significant algal blooms, but some believe we are better prepared.

"Our monitoring of the water is 50 times better," stated Dr. David Grossman who was the Toledo Lucas County Health Department health commissioner during the water crisis. "How we need to treat it if we catch it early is much better and not to say we can't have it. This is a terrible problem any brackish steel waters like this anywhere and we still need to do a lot of work because the key would be to prevent the worry."

Ohio Environmental Council believes we need common sense regulations for farmers and enforcement of those regulations on top of raising our voices to lawmakers.

Community members say it is a critical issue for them that needs to be solved.

"We need water," said Ian Jelks, a Toledo resident who remembered how much the water crisis impacted his community. "We need supplies and we need to make sure our residents especially our elderly are taken care of."

"First of all a federal commitment to cleaning up Lake Erie that's on the slow track right now," said George Massar, a Bowling Green resident looking for a solution to the algae. "But the state can also be doing things to keep it in the forefront."

Although they were remembering the crisis and looking back, they say we must work towards a brighter future with clean drinking water ahead.

You can check the water quality dashboard daily by following this link.

