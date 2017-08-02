Dundee police investigating armed robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dundee police investigating armed robbery

DUNDEE, MI (WTOL) -

Dundee police are looking for a male who robbed a gas station early Wednesday morning. 

Police responded to a 911 call about an armed robbery that occurred at the Citgo gas station on Tecumseh Street around 2 a.m. 

Police say a male suspect entered the store holding a handgun.

The man walked behind the counter and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk was forced to open all three registers and put an unknown amount of money into a bag. 

The man then left the store where a vehicle waiting to pick him up. The vehicle was described as a four-door maroon or red passenger car. 

The vehicle was reported to have headed towards US 23. 

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 50s standing at 6'2" with a thin build and a mustache. He was wearing black running pants with white stripes, a gray polo-style shirt and baseball cap, and wire-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tim Ames at 734-529-3460 extension 1811.

