Police investigate single-vehicle deadly crash

The Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead in Paulding County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on US 24 west of Cecil near the intersection of County Road 83 in Crane Township around 2:30 a.m.

Police say Matthew Coleman, 61, of Westland, Michigan was driving a semi eastbound on US 24 when the semi went off the right side of the road into a ditch.

Coleman’s semi then traveled into a field before coming to a stop.

Crews arrived at the scene to find Coleman unresponsive in his semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Coleman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol use is not suspected.

The crash is under investigation.

