ProMedica employees begin move to downtown headquarters

ProMedica employees will soon begin the move into their new building.

It will take four weeks to move all employees into the new ProMedica headquarters downtown Toledo.

The first set of employees will take the first two weekends of August to move into the former KeyBank building, now called the Junction building.

The remaining employees will move into the Steam Plant during the last two weekends in August.

Meanwhile, the new employees will have one of 900 welcome packets inside backpacks.

There is everything from a new water bottle to pamphlets advertising downtown restaurants.

In addition to the backpacks, employees will also have a detailed orientation on the ins and outs of the renovated Junction Building that discusses where to park, where to put their lunch and how to use their new desks.

President and CEO of ProMedica Randy Oostra said though change can be nerve-wracking, it's only temporary.

"For us, especially as we take people from 20 different sites and you put them together, that's a big change," Oostra said. "We understand that people have a big change, and they're going to change offices. Then coming downtown and oh, by the way, they're going to be working in building with people they haven't work with before. That's all positive now. It's change and it's transition, but we think it's all very, very positive."

The facility manager says his team is committed to making this a smooth transition so people can get right back to work.

"We have smaller groups and larger groups that will now find themselves next to each other,” said Dave Dennis, facility manager of the downtown operations at Promedica. “A lot of it because of workflow process who needs to work with who, who works better with who from a process stand point. Efficiencies are greatly going to improve."

All employees should be settled in by the end of the month.

This is part of a three-and-a-half year effort to bring approximately 1,000 employees from more than 20 buildings to a single campus to reduce costs, gain efficiencies and build comradery between employees.

