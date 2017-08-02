Free safety service can save lives in event of emergency

A free service designed to save lives has made its way to Lenawee County.

Public safety officials announced that Smart911 is now available to all individuals. All you have to do is sign up online.

Smart911 is a free service available across the state of Michigan that provides key information to 911 dispatchers who take calls during an emergency.

“Smart911 saves critical time in an emergency and has proven ton save lives nationwide. The additional information provided in a Smart 911 Safety Profile enables us to know exactly where we are going and who we are looking for in a house fire or at the scene of a vehicle accident. Those details can help us respond faster and more efficiently," said Lt. David Aungst, director of Lenawee County Central Dispatch.

Your Smart911 Safety Profile includes any information for your household that you and your family would like 911 response teams to have in case of an emergency. You can even add information about your vehicles and pets.

When you make an emergency call, your Safety Profile automatically pops up for the 911 dispatcher, allowing them to send the right response teams to the correct location with the most accurate information.

"Citizens who create a Safety Profile will be better prepared in all towns and counties around the country that support Smart911," said Troy Stern, chairman of the Lenawee County Emergency 911 Telephone District board.

Smart911 allows you to link both home and work address to your cellphones which allows for a faster and more detailed response from emergency teams.

"The benefits of this information on a 911 call from a cellphone are immeasurable. Mobile phones do not provide an address to a 911 call taker. These emergency situations are often the worst of a person's life and the Safety Profile can speak for you when you might be unable," said Sgt. Corinne Perdue, assistant dispatch director of Lenawee County Central Dispatch.

Smart911 has impacted the outcomes of many emergency situations across the country, from heart attacks to missing children.

If you would like to make your own Safety Profile, visit here and follow the prompts.

You have the ability to chose what details you include in your profile as all information is optional.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.