Springfield Local Schools looking for substitutes

If you're looking for a flexible work schedule, here is a job opportunity that you might not have considered.

Springfield Local Schools is holding a job fair on Wednesday to find a staff of substitutes for the upcoming school year.

The school is looking to hire substitutes for the custodian, bus driver, bus aide, food service worker, lunchroom/recess monitor and secretary positions.

Those interested can head over to Springfield Local Schools administration offices located on 6900 Hall Street from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit here for job descriptions and employment requirements or call 419-867-5603.

