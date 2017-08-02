Former TPS principal pleads guilty to theft while in office - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former TPS principal pleads guilty to theft while in office

Michelle Wooley (Source: TPD) Michelle Wooley (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A former TPS principal who resigned amid a theft investigation has plead guilty to the crime. 

Michele Wooley pleaded guilty to theft while in office, a third-degree felony, on Tuesday.

Wooley was the principal at Ottawa River Elementary when she was suspended for a 'violation of professional conduct'.

Wooley was being investigated for theft after the assistant treasurer of TPS found discrepancies in Ottawa River's finances

The judge ordered an MOR bond for Wooley. A monitored own recognizance bond means that no money is posted and the defendant is monitored by Lucas County Pretrial Services. 

Wooley's trial for sentencing is set for September 12.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly