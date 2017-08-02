TPD investigating shots fired - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigating shots fired

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene where shots were fired early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a person shot on Mettler and Lagrange Streets. 

Police found casings in a nearby alley off of Mettler Street. 

Police later confirmed that one person was grazed by a bullet. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly