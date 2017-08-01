Crews putting finishing touches on Hull Prairie Intermediate

Crews are hard at work to have Hull Prairie Intermediate School ready for the fall.

Most of the construction is complete, but there are last minute projects while staff moves into the new building.

Hull Prairie is a state-of-the-art school unlike any other in the area.

"A year ago, it was an open field. And a year and a half ago, this was just a drawing," said principal Scott Best. "And to see this going form that drawing to what we are seeing now, it is an incredible feeling."

The school has walls students can write on and learning spaces that can transform from group to individual learning settings.

"Our custodial staff has been working so hard to get everything moved form the elementary schools and junior high," Best said. "And the teachers are going to get to move in August 3."

There will be upwards of 800 kids at the new school. Principal Best says he is confident all will be ready to go when the first bell rings.

Until then, students will come to the school for the first time next week for orientation.

