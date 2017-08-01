TPD describes how they captured Fulton Co. deputy shooting suspect

Jeshua Gilmore is behind bars after Toledo Police arrested him near Upton Avenue Tuesday, ending an exhaustive search by authorities from several counties.

Neighbors living in an apartment at Upton and Macomber say they walked out to the scene.

"I came out to throw a beer can away and the police are all out there on my parking lot,” described a neighbor wanted to remain anonymous. “Coming from up the back steps, down the steps and I was asking them what was going on."

A call came into Crime Stopper just before 3 p.m. that Jeshua Gilmore was spotted near the 2200 block of Upton Avenue. Toledo police rushed over to the apartment building.

"The caller described the suspect as milling around the dumpster, maybe hiding back there,” explained Sgt. Kevan Toney with the Toledo Police Department. “When the crews responded they found him sitting in the back porch of an apartment complex they approached and gave him commands and he complied and was taken into custody."

People living in the apartment where Gilmore was found say they were getting ready to throw out the trash when they saw law enforcement searching the dumpster.

"It scared me. I didn't know what was going on until she [a neighbor] came and got me. And we went out there and I'm like 'Oh my goodness,'”

explained one resident of the apartment who choose to remain unidentified. “It makes you think."

"I'm just glad my door was locked because he might have tried to come in and I don't know if he was armed, dangerous or what," said another neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

The Fulton County Sheriff says they had help from multiple agencies and are grateful for the tips.

"It's very fortunate that Deputy Simon wasn't hurt any worse than what he was,” said Sheriff Roy Miller of Fulton County. “It appears he will be released late tonight or early tomorrow morning so we'd just like to thank everybody for helping us out."

Toledo officers say they are relieved to have gotten Gilmore off the streets.

“It’s a relief to us and I’m sure to the deputy’s in Fulton County,” said Sgt. Kevan Toney with TPD. “Again, our hearts go out to them and we’re wishing that deputy our best in recovery.”

A court date for Jeshua Gilmore as of Tuesday night had not been scheduled.

