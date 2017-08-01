Perrysburg residents can keep their chickens

It was only of the most highly anticipated meetings in Perrysburg in a long time. At a jam packed city council meeting Tuesday, residents debated whether residents should be allowed to have a chicken in their back yard.

Ultimately, the council decided residents who already have chickens can keep them. However, residents will no long be able to buy them for keeps.

That decision left some chicken owners a little disappointed.

"But it's still a step in the right direction. It's a step positive for our community. There's no reason why we can't go back and revisit the issue down the road," said pro-chicken owner Krista Kiessling. "But for those of us who have hens and who love them as pets, I have to go home to my kids right now and I can tell them that they get to keep their hens. That's exciting."

Hen owners vow to continue the fight for chickens in Perrysburg.

