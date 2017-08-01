Anthony Wayne no longer under the radar for 2017

Anthony Wayne, who had won just four games in 2015, finished with seven wins and a birth in the playoffs. That was surprising to many in northwest Ohio.

Andy Brungard was their rookie head coach that helped the Generals toward immediate success.

He says this year, they may be even better. There is more speed and a huge front line anchored by Air Force commit Cole Reagan.

“O Line is a close bunch of guys we do everything together," Reagan said. "[We] take care of everybody if it needs to get done to protect teammates.”

But things may be tougher with higher expectations.

“Biggest thing is the competition..whether you’re a starter or not, everybody has to compete for a starting spot.," Coach Brungard said. "Fall in love with the process, one day, one rep one practice at a time."

The Generals open their season against St. Francis.

